PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The flood stage for the Schuylkill River is 11 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, we have hit that point and the river is expected to continue to swell.

“I’ve never seen it like this, ever,” said Matt Swaintek.

The waters of the Schuylkill River is becoming mightier by the moment.

“This is a landmark and this is going to rise even higher today,” said Carlos DeVaughn of Wynnfield.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for where the Schuylkill River flows through Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties.

By Tuesday morning the river is forecasted to exceed the flood stage by 1.2 feet.

“I drive by it every day and just saw it coming down Lincoln [Drive] and coming on Kelly [Drive] and I never saw it moving that fast or that high,” said Matt Swaintek a local commuter.

Matt Swaintek wanted to get a closer look but also fear that road closures could affect his morning commute.

For longtime East Falls residents potential Schuylkill River flooding always brings back childhood memories.

“The river was almost up to the top of the street lights on Kelly Drive,” said East Falls residents Debbie Cunningham.

According to the National Weather Service, this crest compares with a previous 12.1-foot crest recorded in October of 2005.