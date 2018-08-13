PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBD oil, also known as cannabis oil, is an alternative to traditional medicine that is growing in popularity.

Even pet owners are turning to the product to help their pets.

The oil is made from a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant, but unlike the plant that produces marijuana, it does not get people or pets “high.”

The oil is used to treat pain, arthritis, even cancer symptoms.

For companies selling the oil, like “Pet Releaf,” it’s becoming a booming business.

“A lot of people are starting to look to a holistic option because it comes with a whole lot less side effects and you’re a lot of times getting the same results,” said Reid Baker.

CBD oil comes in a variety of different forms for your pet including oil, capsules, and even doggie treats.

Experts say do your research and talk to your veterinarian before trying the product on your pet.