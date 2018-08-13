Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A true Philly original can now be tasted all over the country.

With the help from Goldbely, cheesesteak lovers and Philly lovers alike can try Pat’s cheesesteaks from just about anywhere.

Goldbely’s mission is to discover America’s most legendary local foods and make them available to people anywhere in the United States.

Starting tomorrow (Monday) we will be delivering all over the USA!!! #shipping @goldbely pic.twitter.com/B8tJyjGGDO — Pat's King of Steaks (@PatsSteaks) August 13, 2018

Customers have various options to choose from:

Pat’s Original Philly Cheesesteak – 4 Pack: $99

Pat’s Original Philly Cheesesteak – 8 Pack: $179

Pat’s Original Philly Cheesesteak – 12 Pack: $219

The cheesesteaks are made to order, frozen and shipped with ice packs which may thaw partially or fully during transit.

CLICK HERE to learn more.