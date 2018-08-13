BREAKINGWater Crews Working To Rescue 12-Year-Old Boy Stranded In Chester County Stream
By Brandon Longo
Filed Under:Local TV
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A true Philly original can now be tasted all over the country.

With the help from Goldbely, cheesesteak lovers and Philly lovers alike can try Pat’s cheesesteaks from just about anywhere.

Goldbely’s mission is to discover America’s most legendary local foods and make them available to people anywhere in the United States.

Customers have various options to choose from:

  • Pat’s Original Philly Cheesesteak – 4 Pack: $99
  • Pat’s Original Philly Cheesesteak – 8 Pack: $179
  • Pat’s Original Philly Cheesesteak – 12 Pack: $219

The cheesesteaks are made to order, frozen and shipped with ice packs which may thaw partially or fully during transit.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

