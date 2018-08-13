WEATHER ALERT:Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Region
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police say a search for rafters on the Lehigh River in Carbon County has ended and they believe all rafters have been located on Monday night.

Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the Lehigh River after a large group of rafters reportedly went missing.

Rescue crews searched an area from Jim Thorpe down to Rt. 873 bridge near Slatington in Carbon County.

There were conflicting reports on whether or not anyone was missing, but state police confirm rescue teams have been recalled and they believe everyone has been located.

 

 

