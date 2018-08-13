Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Heavy rain and flooding is keeping emergency crews in Montgomery County busy, as they respond to dozens of flooding and water rescue calls, Monday afternoon.
One of the hardest hit areas is King of Prussia, where authorities are urging drivers to avoid flooded roads.
It’s called “River Road” for a reason, it’s just off the Schuylkill River by Swedeland Road, near Conshohocken. On Monday afternoon, River Road lived up to it’s name after flash flooding hit the area.
At least three drivers tried to get through the partially submerged River Road but didn’t make it.
“I didn’t even think it was that deep,” said driver Matthew Moitzheim, who got stuck on the flooded road. Moitzheim had to put his car in neutral and physically push it to get it past the water. Now, it still wont start.
“I started driving closer to it and water started flying all over the place, and I thought ‘oh, I screwed up here,'” said Moitzheim.
Not far away by Rock Hill and Conshohocken State Roads in Bala Cynwyd, waves of water are covering streets.
In Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, Drone Watch 3 found tombstones and part of the road submerged under water.
Officials are urging drivers to not travel into flooded roadways.