WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia, Suburbs, The Lehigh Valley And New Jersey From 5 A.M. Till Midnight Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Heavy rain and flooding is keeping emergency crews in Montgomery County busy, as they respond to dozens of flooding and water rescue calls, Monday afternoon.

One of the hardest hit areas is King of Prussia, where authorities are urging drivers to avoid flooded roads.

It’s called “River Road” for a reason, it’s just off the Schuylkill River by Swedeland Road, near Conshohocken. On Monday afternoon, River Road lived up to it’s name after flash flooding hit the area.

At least three drivers tried to get through the partially submerged River Road but didn’t make it.

“I didn’t even think it was that deep,” said driver Matthew Moitzheim, who got stuck on the flooded road. Moitzheim had to put his car in neutral and physically push it to get it past the water. Now, it still wont start.

“I started driving closer to it and water started flying all over the place, and I thought ‘oh, I screwed up here,'” said Moitzheim.

Not far away by Rock Hill and Conshohocken State Roads in Bala Cynwyd, waves of water are covering streets.

In Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, Drone Watch 3 found tombstones and part of the road submerged under water.

Officials are urging drivers to not travel into flooded roadways.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s