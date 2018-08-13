Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Heavy rain and flooding is keeping emergency crews in Montgomery County busy, as they respond to dozens of flooding and water rescue calls, Monday afternoon.

One of the hardest hit areas is King of Prussia, where authorities are urging drivers to avoid flooded roads.

It’s called “River Road” for a reason, it’s just off the Schuylkill River by Swedeland Road, near Conshohocken. On Monday afternoon, River Road lived up to it’s name after flash flooding hit the area.

The food court at the #KingofPrussia is closed because of flooding. So are some nearby stores, like Primark https://t.co/66VLXQ6Dd0 pic.twitter.com/2dBTvem482 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 13, 2018

At least three drivers tried to get through the partially submerged River Road but didn’t make it.

“I didn’t even think it was that deep,” said driver Matthew Moitzheim, who got stuck on the flooded road. Moitzheim had to put his car in neutral and physically push it to get it past the water. Now, it still wont start.

“I started driving closer to it and water started flying all over the place, and I thought ‘oh, I screwed up here,'” said Moitzheim.

⚠️ Due to flooding, many roads throughout PA are closed. We strongly encourage people to use https://t.co/xBnMAKHyVI to check the latest updates and road closures. #DriveSafe #ArriveAlive #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/3oDEgwapsy — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) August 13, 2018

Not far away by Rock Hill and Conshohocken State Roads in Bala Cynwyd, waves of water are covering streets.

In Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, Drone Watch 3 found tombstones and part of the road submerged under water.

Officials are urging drivers to not travel into flooded roadways.