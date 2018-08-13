Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heavy rains over the weekend combined with downpours Monday morning made some roadways impassable and others treacherous for commuters.
Across the region reports of cars floating in flooded water came in to the CBS3 Eyewitness Newsroom.
In Chester and Montgomery County, emergency crews are responding to flooding and water rescue calls.
The flooding has forced the closure of several roads. The Schuylkill Expressway is shut down in both directions at RT-202 in King of Prussia due to flooding.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike WB is closed at Exit 333 Norristown and the PA Turnpike EB is closed between Exit 326 Valley Forge and Exit 333 Norristown.
PennDOT asked commuters to check before driving their usual roads and 511Pa.com reported accidents and floods across the region; including flooding on Flooding on I-76 eastbound between (Beginning of I – 076) – Non Turnpike and Exit 328B: US 202 NORTH – KING OF PRUSSIA. All lanes closed.
DelDOT is also asking motorists to use caution on the roads.