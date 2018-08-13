WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia, Suburbs, The Lehigh Valley And New Jersey From 5 A.M. Till Midnight Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Heavy rains over the weekend combined with downpours Monday morning made some roadways impassable and others treacherous for commuters.

Across the region reports of cars floating in flooded water came in to the CBS3 Eyewitness Newsroom.

In Chester and Montgomery County, emergency crews are responding to flooding and water rescue calls.

The flooding has forced the closure of several roads. The Schuylkill Expressway is shut down in both directions at RT-202 in King of Prussia due to flooding.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike WB is closed at Exit 333 Norristown and the PA Turnpike EB is closed between Exit 326 Valley Forge and Exit 333 Norristown.

PennDOT asked commuters to check before driving their usual roads and 511Pa.com reported accidents and floods across the region; including flooding on Flooding on I-76 eastbound between (Beginning of I – 076) – Non Turnpike and Exit 328B: US 202 NORTH – KING OF PRUSSIA. All lanes closed.

 

DelDOT is also asking motorists to use caution on the roads.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s