Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Google could be tracking your movements, whether you like it or not.

An Associated Press investigation found that even when “location history” is turned off, many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store your location data.

Critics say it stems from Google’s Drive to boost advertising revenue.

Eagles Billboard Trolling Patriots Fans Now Standing Tall On Only Road To Gillette Stadium

Google says it provides, “Robust controls so people can turn them on or off, and delete their histories at any time.”

To find out if you’re tracked by Google, you can go to your Google Maps timeline, and from there you can check your phone’s location settings and make adjustments.