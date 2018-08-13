Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heavy rains over the weekend combined with downpours Monday morning are making some roadways impassable and others treacherous for motorists across the Delaware Valley.

Across the region reports of cars floating in flooded water came in to the CBS3 Eyewitness Newsroom.

In Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties, emergency crews are responding to flooding and water rescue calls. Drivers are being asked to avoid flooded roadways. At least 49 water rescues have been reported in Chester County.

Police are actively rescuing people trapped in their cars due to flooding. Please stay off the roads — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 13, 2018

Emergency crews in #Montcopa currently responding to dozens of flooding & water rescue calls. King of Prussia area particularly hard hit. Avoid the area. Do not drive into flooded roadways. Turn Around/Don't Drown pic.twitter.com/1QumiWRpse — Montco DPS (@MCpublicsafety) August 13, 2018

Flash flooding is occurring in different areas of Chester County, PA where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect. DO NOT drive through flooded roads! #pawx pic.twitter.com/JPit3AjlMr — CCDES (@CCDES) August 13, 2018

In Philadelphia, flooding on the Roosevelt Boulevard, near Broad Street, has the entire roadway covered in water. Flooding has also snarled traffic on Kelly Drive. Earlier in the day, a driver had to be rescued at 25th and Diamond in North Philadelphia.

All lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway are BLOCKED, just east of King of Prussia — trucks are caught in the flash flooding. 📷: Mike Cronin pic.twitter.com/2iKeAKJ7WX — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 13, 2018

The flooding has forced the closure of several roads. The Schuylkill Expressway is shut down in both directions at RT-202 in King of Prussia due to flooding.

The rain is not letting up on 76 pic.twitter.com/i46DbfAfu2 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 13, 2018

The Pennsylvania Turnpike WB is also closed at Exit 333 Norristown and the PA Turnpike EB is closed between Exit 326 Valley Forge and Exit 333 Norristown.

New Jersey Transit has suspended the River Line service in both directions between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex due to flooding.

River Line service is suspended in both directions between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex due to flooding. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 13, 2018

In the Schuylkill County community of Tremont, the town was flooded last month and now again on Monday. Images of Spring Street show the road flooded. Homes in low-lying areas are being evacuated, and a shelter has been established at a high school.

For everyone in North Wayne/Radnor – I can’t believe this flooding. Also, my car is in this lot in the first row and we can’t get to it. I’m preparing to lose my car. pic.twitter.com/tdqhdCIr1s — joy larkin 🍀 (@joy) August 13, 2018

Swedesford at 202 on-ramp is a river. Old Eagle School at Devon Park Drive is impassable. Parts of Gateway Shopping Center parking lot are flooded. Be careful today and don’t drive thru standing water! pic.twitter.com/qZ9a1hma9R — JenGatta (@JenniMoyer1) August 13, 2018

PennDOT asked commuters to check before driving their usual roads and 511Pa.com reported accidents and floods across the region; including flooding on Flooding on I-76 eastbound between (Beginning of I – 076) – Non Turnpike and Exit 328B: US 202 NORTH – KING OF PRUSSIA. All lanes closed.

⚠️ Due to flooding, many roads throughout PA are closed. We strongly encourage people to use https://t.co/xBnMAKHyVI to check the latest updates and road closures. #DriveSafe #ArriveAlive #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/3oDEgwapsy — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) August 13, 2018

⚠️ Parts of Pennsylvania are receiving heavy rain today and flash flood warnings. Check https://t.co/uKuZOUFmHi for the latest roadway updates and alerts. Please, be safe. If a road is flooded, don't try to drive through it. #TurnAroundDontDrown 🚧🌧️#FlashFlood #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/TmWeaInZnm — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) August 13, 2018

DelDOT is also asking motorists to use caution on the roads.