PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heavy rains over the weekend combined with downpours Monday morning are making some roadways impassable and others treacherous for motorists across the Delaware Valley.
Across the region reports of cars floating in flooded water came in to the CBS3 Eyewitness Newsroom.
In Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties, emergency crews are responding to flooding and water rescue calls. Drivers are being asked to avoid flooded roadways. At least 49 water rescues have been reported in Chester County.
In Philadelphia, flooding on the Roosevelt Boulevard, near Broad Street, has the entire roadway covered in water. Flooding has also snarled traffic on Kelly Drive. Earlier in the day, a driver had to be rescued at 25th and Diamond in North Philadelphia.
The flooding has forced the closure of several roads. The Schuylkill Expressway is shut down in both directions at RT-202 in King of Prussia due to flooding.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike WB is also closed at Exit 333 Norristown and the PA Turnpike EB is closed between Exit 326 Valley Forge and Exit 333 Norristown.
New Jersey Transit has suspended the River Line service in both directions between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex due to flooding.
In the Schuylkill County community of Tremont, the town was flooded last month and now again on Monday. Images of Spring Street show the road flooded. Homes in low-lying areas are being evacuated, and a shelter has been established at a high school.
PennDOT asked commuters to check before driving their usual roads and 511Pa.com reported accidents and floods across the region; including flooding on Flooding on I-76 eastbound between (Beginning of I – 076) – Non Turnpike and Exit 328B: US 202 NORTH – KING OF PRUSSIA. All lanes closed.
DelDOT is also asking motorists to use caution on the roads.