WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia, Suburbs, The Lehigh Valley And New Jersey From 5 A.M. Till Midnight Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
(Image Credit: Thinkstock)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

OHIO (CBS) – A couple in Ohio is celebrating the next chapter of their lives with a funny photo reveal.

In 2018, it’s common to see a gender reveal, pregnancy or wedding announcement photo on social media.

But what comes next? Well, Vicky Piper and her husband decided to reveal to family and friends that they are expecting… an empty nest!

The funny photo showed the happy couple holding a sign that reads, “Empty nest August 2018.”

“20 years ago we didn’t have gender reveal parties, portraits in beautiful fields with baby shoes to announce a pregnancy,” said Piper on Facebook. “So in honor of our next chapter …here you go  😂 🤣 😛 😜”

The post has been shared 15,000 times and has over 35,000 likes!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s