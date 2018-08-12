Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP/CBS) — Authorities say a woman was shot to death on the front porch of her New Jersey home, and two people seen fleeing the scene are being sought.

The Cumberland County prosecutor’s office says Bridgeton police responded to a report of shots just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found 44-year-old Erica McNair with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland and then to Cooper Medical Center, where she died.

Prosecutors say the victim was on the front porch of her home on the 200 block of Walnut Street with two other people when multiple gunshots were fired and two people were seen fleeing the area.

Numerous shell casings were recovered, but no one else was injured in the shooting.

Bridgeton police and county detectives report “difficulty obtaining cooperation from witnesses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Detective James Riley at 856-982-6256.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)