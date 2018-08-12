BOGOTA, N.J. (CBS) – If rain on your wedding day brings good luck then the couple in this story has a lot of it!

A bride, groom, and their wedding party were traveling through Bogota, New Jersey Saturday when they became stuck in the floodwaters.

Police got the call and sprang into action.

An officer stood on the roof of a police humvee and helped the bridge out of her car through the sunroof.

The sergeant says the dress and shoes stayed dry through the ordeal.