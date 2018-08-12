Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into a shooting in Gloucester County overnight.

A man was found shot on the front lawn of a house on Centre Street in Woodbury at approximately 2 a.m.

Woodbury police and the Gloucester County prosecutors office are trying to determine how it happened.

So far, there has been no comment from authorities.