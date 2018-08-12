Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police say the inmate who escaped from the Cumberland County Jail on Friday has been captured.

David Riley, 34, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals at a bus terminal in Baltimore on Saturday after he escaped the custody of Cumberland County Department of Corrections officers at Cumberland County Jail around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.

During the manhunt for Riley, investigators learned that Riley’s father, David Carty, 58, of Bridgeton, New Jersey, drove him to Baltimore and bought him a bus ticket to Atlanta.

Riley is currently being held in the Baltimore City Detention Center where he awaits extradition to New Jersey.

Officials arrested Carty at a motel in Vineland. He has been charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice, and aiding another in an escape.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail where he awaits a bail detention hearing.