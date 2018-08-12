Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are also investigating a shooting that wounded a man and a woman in North Philadelphia. The aftermath of the shooting was witnessed by a neighbor who lived nearby.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on the 1100 block of West Nevada Street.
“I heard a bunch of gunshots so I just went to my window, looked out,” the witness said. “And the car just sped up here, came to a halt where it is right now, and a guy got out holding his side.”
The man was shot in the arm and leg while the woman suffered two gunshots to the arm.
Both victims were listed in stable condition Sunday morning.
The motive is not yet clear.