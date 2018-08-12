Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — On the New Jersey-New York border, extreme flooding impacted Little Falls Township Saturday night.

The flooding was so extreme that at one car dealership, identified as the Chrysler Jeep Dodge Dealership of Little Falls by witnesses, the waters swept the cars away.

Onlookers captured the car after car floating away from the lot on camera.

Those witnesses stood above an overpass to film and beneath that underpass, cars can be seen piling up.

“Oh my god,” one man can be heard saying as he captures the footage of the damage.

Emergency responders say much of the recovery will be a waiting game until the flooding recedes.