PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Creepy crawly bugs of all shapes and sizes took center stage at the Academy of Natural Sciences.

The museum held its popular Bug Fest over the weekend.

Another great day at Bug Fest! We are open until 5 so come on over. #bugfest pic.twitter.com/suQwiSHWyF — Academy of Natural Sciences (@AcadNatSci) August 12, 2018

‘Lift Off!’: NASA Launches Historic Solar Probe Mission

The annual festival celebrates the diversity of insects with hundreds of live bugs on display including centipedes, spiders, and beetles.

Brave visitors even had the opportunity to eat some edible critters.