PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People were able to take in some music before the rain arrived.

The annual “Beech Jazz on the Ave” festival came back to Cecil B. Moore Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Vendors took over from Broad to 17th Streets while musicians performed.

Fifty years ago this street was a famous destination for Jazz musicians, back when it was called Columbia Avenue.