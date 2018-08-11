Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — A flash flood watch has been issued for Philadelphia and surrounding counties, the Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos.

The area has already had one round of showers and storms Saturday morning, which prompted a flash flood warning for portions of Berks County.

The flash flood watch is in effect through late Saturday.

Any shower or storm that does develop will be capable of producing very heavy downpours.

The next round of rain arrives Saturday afternoon and evening.

Another lull is expected overnight and then more showers and thunderstorms should fire up into Sunday afternoon.

The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted through the weekend on the latest weather alerts and updates.

FORECAST: