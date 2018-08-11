Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — A flash flood watch has been issued for Philadelphia and surrounding counties, the Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos.
The area has already had one round of showers and storms Saturday morning, which prompted a flash flood warning for portions of Berks County.
9 Dolphins Found Dead, Experts Believe ‘Red Tide’ Killing Wildlife
The flash flood watch is in effect through late Saturday.
Any shower or storm that does develop will be capable of producing very heavy downpours.
The next round of rain arrives Saturday afternoon and evening.
SummerFest: Small Town Feel in Downtown Doylestown
Another lull is expected overnight and then more showers and thunderstorms should fire up into Sunday afternoon.
The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted through the weekend on the latest weather alerts and updates.
TODAY — Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Downpours and T-Storms. High 83.
TONIGHT — Mainly Cloudy with a Lingering Shower and Some Patchy Fog Developing. Low 72.
SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers and T-Storms. High 84.
MONDAY — Mostly Cloudy with Pop-Up Showers and T-Storms. High 83.
TUESDAY — Humid with Sun and Clouds. A Shower or T-Storm is Possible. High 85.
WEDNESDAY — Humid with Sunshine and Patchy Clouds. High 88.
———————–
JERSEY SHORE:
TODAY — Mostly Cloudy with a Shower or T-Storm. High 82.
TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Low 74.
SUNDAY — Mostly Cloudy with a Shower or T-Storm. High 83.
OCEAN TEMP: 77-79°
—————————
POCONOS:
TODAY — Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms. High 73.
TONIGHT — Cloudy with a Shower Around. Patchy Fog. Low 61.
SUNDAY — Still Unsettled with Showers and a T-Storm Possible. High 75.