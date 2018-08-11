Comments
PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey State Police say a school bus transporting 42 people has tipped over near milepost 79.9 causing all northbound lanes to close.
Officials say the bus was traveling with both adults and children Saturday evening when the accident happened.
There are no reports of serious injuries and no fatalities.
Witness video shows a crowd of people standing around the tipped over bus.
Troopers and crews are working to reopen lanes.
