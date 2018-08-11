PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey State Police say a school bus transporting 42 people has tipped over near milepost 79.9 causing all northbound lanes to close.

Officials say the bus was traveling with both adults and children Saturday evening when the accident happened.

Bus crash NB on the @NJTurnpike at milepost 79.9. Lanes closures in both the local and express lanes. Tprs. on scene investigating. Still determining injuries to occupants of bus. No additional information available at this time. Will provide updates when available. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) August 11, 2018

There are no reports of serious injuries and no fatalities.

Witness video shows a crowd of people standing around the tipped over bus.

Troopers and crews are working to reopen lanes.

UPDATE: Bus crash—Preliminarily, 42 occupants, both adult and children, transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No reported serious injuries and no fatalities. Troopers and crews working to reopen lanes. No additional info available. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) August 11, 2018

