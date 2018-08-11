Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating if an argument in a bar led to a fatal shooting in Fairmount.

Officers rushed to the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue just after 12 a.m.

They found a 34-year-old man shot outside his car.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his upper body.

Multiple shelling casings were found at the scene, according to officials.

Police rushed him to Hahnemann University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.