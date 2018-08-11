Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An adorable event for a good cause in Center City.

The PSPCA brought two rescue puppies to Photo Pop Philly on 13th and Walnut.

Photo Pop Philly is an interactive exhibit where visitors can take pictures in front of art installations.

Not only were people able to post with the pups, they could also help support the PSPCA.

A portion of the proceeds made by Photo Pop Philly Saturday went to PSPCA.