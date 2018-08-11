Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Philly Free Streets is taking over North Broad Street.

It runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday between City Hall and Butler Street, just north of Erie Avenue.

Now, in its third year, city officials will be closing eight miles to promote getting out and enjoying the city unencumbered by cars and traffic.

“It’s an opportunity for young people to see Philadelphia in a different light in a safe environment so they don’t have to worry about cars coming in the street,” explained Deputy Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams. The exciting programming includes a beach on Broad Street.

Furthermore, there will be a wide variety of programming available for those who walk, run, play, bike, and explore the route.

“We know that Philly Free Streets brings together people from across our city. Data from past years show that residents of at least 42 zip codes in Philadelphia attended our 2016 and 2017 programs, and we hope to have an even bigger turnout this year on North Broad Street,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Philly Free Streets will also feature a scavenger hunt, interactive activities, and prizes.

Expect a car-free zone so visitors can walk the streets freely and all event-related parking restrictions will last until 5 p.m. Saturday.

More information on road closures and alternative transportation methods can be found here.