BREAKING:Fatal Accident Shuts Down I-495 Northbound, Southbound In Wilmington
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Philly Free Streets

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) —  Philly Free Streets is taking over North Broad Street.

It runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday between City Hall and Butler Street, just north of Erie Avenue.

Fatal Accident Shuts Down I-495 Northbound, Southbound In Wilmington

Now, in its third year, city officials will be closing eight miles to promote getting out and enjoying the city unencumbered by cars and traffic.

“It’s an opportunity for young people to see Philadelphia in a different light in a safe environment so they don’t have to worry about cars coming in the street,” explained Deputy Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams. The exciting programming includes a beach on Broad Street.

Furthermore, there will be a wide variety of programming available for those who walk, run, play, bike, and explore the route.

“We know that Philly Free Streets brings together people from across our city. Data from past years show that residents of at least 42 zip codes in Philadelphia attended our 2016 and 2017 programs, and we hope to have an even bigger turnout this year on North Broad Street,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Philly Free Streets will also feature a scavenger hunt, interactive activities, and prizes.

SeaTac Stolen Plane: Airline Employee Allegedly Steals Plane, Takes Off, Then Crashes

Expect a car-free zone so visitors can walk the streets freely and all event-related parking restrictions will last until 5 p.m. Saturday.

More information on road closures and alternative transportation methods can be found here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s