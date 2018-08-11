Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have released an image of a vehicle wanted in connection to the murder of a youth football coach in Millville Thursday night.

Police say at least one masked suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle described as a maroon-colored sedan.

Authorities say that football practice for hundreds of kids had just ended when the shooting happened outside of Millville middle school.

Joseph L. Jones, 37, of Millville was killed in the shooting. Jones was a youth football coach in the community.

Youth Football Coach Killed In Shooting Outside Middle School In Millville

It happened around 8 p.m. near the Lakeside Middle School located at 2 Sharp Street in Millville.

“Practice was finished and we were gathering our stuff together and as we heard gunshot fires we, basically all ran for refuge,” said Eva Rivera, whose son plays on the football team.

“He meant a lot. He was always devoted his time helping out,” said Coach JT Burks.

As the suspected vehicle left the scene, police say someone inside that vehicle fired several shots at officers, near Garden Road on Route 55. Police did not return fire.

More than a hundred Millville youth football players, parents and coaches gathered Friday to mourn the loss of one of their own.

Rivera’s 12-year-old son Juan Romero has played for the league for the last six years. He and other teammates want to keep playing.

“I’m reassured that the community is trying to work together and I would like for the football to continue,” Rivera said.

Police: Man Shot To Death Outside Bar In Fairmount

The league’s president has temporarily suspended practice until further notice.

The Lakeside Middle School released this statement following Thursday’s shooting:

“The incident happened on City grounds (located behind our middle school) following a City midget football practice. There is no connection to Lakeside Middle School, our students, or our staff. It is now an active police investigation and we are cooperating in anyway we can to aid law enforcement. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and with any of the bystanders who may have witnessed this senseless act of violence.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about the owner or operator of the suspected vehicle is asked to call Lt. George Chopek of the CCPO Major Crimes Unit at 609-381-2046.