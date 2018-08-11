Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SEAFORD, Del. CBS) — Delaware State Police have charged a man with multiple charges following a July traffic stop in which he attempted to flee and left his 9-year-old child in the car.

When Steven D. Verley, 28, of Millsboro was stopped on the night of July 30. Officers reportedly smelled marijuana and saw the child sitting in the front, passenger seat. At that point, they asked Verley to step out of his car.

Viewing Held For 7-Year-Old Kayden Mancuso, Killed By Father In Murder-Suicide

Instead, he put the car in drive and a pursuit began. Eventually, officials decided to end the pursuit since he was driving at aggressive, high speeds and endangering the child. It was deemed safer to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Later, Seaford Police Department noticed Verley walking in the area of North Street and Liberty Street with his son.

When Verley realized he was caught, he abandoned his son and ran into a wooded vacant lot. Immediately, police took custody of the child who was unharmed. The child was later turned over into the custody of relatives.

A search of the surrounding area for Verley was conducted with negative results. Troopers did locate a prescription bottle with numerous pills, not prescribed to Verley, along with money that he had thrown.

Police could not find Verley after he fled, but when they recovered a prescription bottle filled with Oxycodone and Percocet pills that were not prescribed to him. They also found money that he had tossed aside.

Officials Release Image Of Car Sought In Millville Youth Football Coach Murder

When troopers found his vehicle at an abandoned residence on North Street, they found marijuana, crack cocaine, more oxycodone pills and unspecified drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, Verley turned himself.

Verley faces numerous drug-related, traffic-related, and child endangerment charges.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and then committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,950.00 secured bail.