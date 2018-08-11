  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    12:35 AMBlue Bloods
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – History has been delayed after a last minute technical glitch forced NASA to scrap Saturday morning’s launch of the “Parker Solar Probe.”

Officials decided to abandon the launch after a problem with a helium pressurization system could not be fixed within the launch window.

Police: 43-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Released By 2 Men In Northeast Philadelphia 

The $1.5 billion mission will send a specially built probe through the sun’s outer atmosphere.

Officials plan to try again Sunday at 3:31 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s