Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – History has been delayed after a last minute technical glitch forced NASA to scrap Saturday morning’s launch of the “Parker Solar Probe.”

Officials decided to abandon the launch after a problem with a helium pressurization system could not be fixed within the launch window.

Police: 43-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Released By 2 Men In Northeast Philadelphia

The $1.5 billion mission will send a specially built probe through the sun’s outer atmosphere.

Officials plan to try again Sunday at 3:31 a.m.