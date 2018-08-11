BREAKING:Fatal Accident Shuts Down I-495 Northbound, Southbound In Wilmington
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware State Police are still on the scene of a fatal crash that happened early Saturday.

The accident involved an overturned tractor-trailer and happened at approximately 3:02 a.m.

As a result of the serious crash, I-495 northbound is closed between Edgemoor Road and the Philadelphia Pike.

Also, I-495 southbound is closed between Edgemoor Road and the Pennsylvania state line.

i 495 road closure Fatal Accident Shuts Down I 495 Northbound, Southbound In Wilmington

Credit: Delaware State Police.

The investigation is still in the early stages while officials work to also clear up the scene.

I-95 southbound is jammed at the Brandywine Bridge in Delaware due to the crash.

The two left lanes are moving slowly.

This story is still developing.

