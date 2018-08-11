Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO, Fl. (CBS) — Disney knows that there’s no age limit to becoming a princess and are now offering services so that any adult can enjoy a spot of royal treatment.

Ordinarily, Disneygoers can visit the Bippity Bobbity Boutique for a total transformation of hair, makeup, and outfits. Unfortunately, those services are only for smaller sized princesses and knights ages three to 12. The children’s boutique offers an assortment of variously priced packages that can go from glam to a magnificent glow-up.

Your Child Can Now Get A Special Bedtime Call From Mickey Mouse And Friends

Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, was treated to a princess makeover in 2016.

“I’ve never seen anything sweeter!” wrote the famous Kardashian in her post.

For older Disney visitors, a visit to a Victorian-themed spa can make you go from feeling like pre-Fairy Godmother Cinderella to dazzling-the-fairest-Prince Charming Cinderella.

At Senses Spa, the “Character Couture” packages range from $50-$120.

The spa is located at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

“When I heard about this opportunity, I was eager to grab some friends and try it out. We each picked our favorite character and headed to the salon for a transformation to spend the day at Magic Kingdom inspired by Minnie Mouse, Cinderella and Ursula,” wrote Disney Parks communications manager, Aubrey Hang.

You Don't Have to Be a Kid to Get a Princess Makeover at Disney World https://t.co/UpmEWjRKnh via @TravelLeisure — Aubrey Hang (@aubreyhang) July 25, 2018

‘It Gives Them Hope For Another Day’: Man Once Homeless Giving Back To Those In Need

Guests are treated to any number of hair, makeup, and nail makeovers.

“These are just a few of the characters that the salon can transform. Other character styles include princess, villains, fab five, “galactic” styles and “hero/heroine” styles,” added Hang.

Dreams do come true! More information about the princess program can be found here.