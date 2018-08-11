BREAKING:Fatal Accident Shuts Down I-495 Northbound, Southbound In Wilmington
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Battleship New Jersey celebrates WWI Victory Day with a 1940s era fanfare.

Visitors will experience what life was like during the war, with re-enactments on the ship.

The victory day celebration ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

battleship new jersey victory day celebration2 Battleship New Jersey Celebrates World War II Victory Day Over Japan

Credit: CBS3.

The festivities included a barbeque lunch and a Sinatra performance by Steve Ritrovato.

Victory day celebrates the announcement of the Japanese surrender on August 14th, 1945.

Historically, the surrender is recognized for effectively ending World War II.

