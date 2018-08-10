Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) — A girl’s unusual dress design will soon be on display at the Minnesota State Fair.

The dress, designed by 16-year-old Staci Jo Sundblad, is made out of playing cards.

It took over 2,000 playing cards, 40 decks, and about 5,000 staples to make the dress.

She came up with the idea last fall after seeing a unique dress on Pinterest.

The dress got first place at the Carver County Fair.

Staci Jo says she plans to wear the dress for Halloween.