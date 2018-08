Vote: Where Should We Celebrate #CBS3SummerFest Friday Of Labor Day WeekendCelebrate the final SummerFest Friday of the season with CBS3. #CBS3Summerfest

Reynolds Wrap Wants To Pay Someone $10,000 To Travel And Eat BBQCalling all Pit Masters, Grilling Fanatics and Barbeque Lovers: Reynolds Wrap is Hiring its First-Ever Chief Grilling Officer

Annual Perseid Meteor Shower In AugustThe meteor shower is expected to be the best one of the year, with around 60 to 70 meteors an hour.

Brian Dawkins Was Eagles’ Rock For Over A DecadeBrian Dawkins was the living, tackling, screaming-from-the-mountaintop embodiment of the chip-on-the-shoulder city he played for, condensed and wrapped tightly in a 6-foot, 210-pound energetic package.

Guinness Opens Brewery In US For First Time In More Than 60 YearsAs many a glass was raised to commemorate the opening of Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House Thursday — the first U.S. home for Guinness since 1954.

West Philly Bed And Breakfast Offers A Special Philly TwistPhiladelphia is home to so many great hotels but if you're looking for something a little homier you might want to try the city's newest bed and breakfast.