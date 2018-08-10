Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Recess is now mandatory for students across New Jersey. Under a new law, young students are now guaranteed at least 20 minutes a day of recess.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure Friday that requires students in kindergarten through fifth grade to get the break from classwork each day.

Lawmakers say recess allows younger students time to cultivate social skills and could improve their readiness to learn.

The measure calls for holding recess outside if feasible.

Under the law, students may not be denied recess for any reason, unless they violate a school district’s code of conduct.

The legislation dates back to 2010. It was previously pocket vetoed by Republican Gov. Chris Christie in 2016.

The legislation takes effect immediately.