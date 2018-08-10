  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on right now for a gunman who shot a man and woman overnight in Philadelphia’s Fern Rock section.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Friday at 11th Street and Olney Avenue.

Police: Man, Woman Shot During Attempted Robbery In Fern Rock

Credit: CBS3

Police say the gunman announced a robbery before opening fire.

Both victims were shot in the back and are now in stable condition.

While fleeing the scene, police say the gunman stole a BMX bike from another man and then got away.

