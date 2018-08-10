BREAKING:New Jersey State Police Looking For Inmate Who Escaped From Cumberland County Jail
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The “Big Fella” is officially off the market.

Phillies Acquire Slugger Justin Bour From Marlins For Minor League Pitcher

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins and his girlfriend, Jayme Bermudez, are engaged after he popped the question in San Diego on Thursday.

“Fooled her long enough, cheers Jayme,” Hoskins tweeted.

The Phillies Are Showing Staying Power

There is no word on a wedding date.

The first-place Phillies begin their three-game series against the Padres Friday night.

