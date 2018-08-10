Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The “Big Fella” is officially off the market.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins and his girlfriend, Jayme Bermudez, are engaged after he popped the question in San Diego on Thursday.

8/9/18 Fooled her long enough, cheers Jayme🥂 pic.twitter.com/Hn6L98co4s — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) August 10, 2018

“Fooled her long enough, cheers Jayme,” Hoskins tweeted.

There is no word on a wedding date.

Guess you’re stuck with me @rhyshoskins ❤️ Cheers to forever 🥂 pic.twitter.com/EJ6yZGWl7h — Jayme Bermudez (@jaymebermudez) August 10, 2018

The first-place Phillies begin their three-game series against the Padres Friday night.