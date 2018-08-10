Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The “Big Fella” is officially off the market.
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins and his girlfriend, Jayme Bermudez, are engaged after he popped the question in San Diego on Thursday.
“Fooled her long enough, cheers Jayme,” Hoskins tweeted.
There is no word on a wedding date.
The first-place Phillies begin their three-game series against the Padres Friday night.