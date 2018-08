Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The NL East-leading Phillies have added a power bat to their bench. The Phillies have acquired first baseman Justin Bour from the Miami Marlins for a minor league player.

Bour is batting .227 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs. He’s expected to be a pinch-hitter in Philadelphia where Carlos Santana is the starting first baseman in the first year of a $60 million, three-year contract.

The Phillies Are Showing Staying Power

The left-handed hitting Bour has a .347 on-base percentage. He hit .289 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs last season.

Single-A left-handed pitcher McKenzie Mills goes to Miami and the Phillies also received cash in the deal.

The Phillies acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos last month.

Former Phillie Lenny Dykstra Rejects Plea Deal Following Uber Incident

They entered a three-game series in San Diego on Friday night with a one-game lead over Atlanta and 5 ½ games ahead of Washington.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)