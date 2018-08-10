  • CBS 3On Air

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) – The FBI and Penn State Police are investigating a frightening threat against football fans this fall at Beaver Stadium.

The threat was posted on Twitter Wednesday.

It threatened a mass shooting at one of Penn State’s home games this season.

University Police and the FBI are determining the credibility of the threat.

But Penn State fans say threats won’t keep them from attending any games.

“It doesn’t phase me that much. Things like this are going to shake everyone up and keep everyone home, then they won,” said Jack Schrek.

“We need to go about our lives, and they have plenty safety measures in place and that we’ll be OK,” said Tammy Williams.

Penn State police remind the community of the warning phrase, “if you see something, say something.”

