HOCKESSIN, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health officials say a raccoon has tested positive for rabies. Officials say the raccoon climbed a fence into a Hockessin backyard and fought with two dogs.

The raccoon was immediately captured following the incident and was then tested for rabies.

The homeowner has begun treatment for rabies exposure and the dogs have been quarantined.

According to health officials, both dogs were up-to-date on their rabies vaccines.

Officials are warning residents in the Highland Meadows area that their pets may have been exposed.



Rabies is an infectious disease affecting the nervous system of humans and other mammals.

Officials are asking that anyone who believes they’ve come in contact with rabies to call their health care provider or call the DPH Rabies Program at 302-744-4995. Anyone who thinks their pet may have been bitten by this raccoon should call their private veterinarian or the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) at 302-698-4630.