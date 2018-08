Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Babies took over the boardwalk in Ocean City for the shore’s annual Baby Parade!

Eyewitness News cameras were there as little ones showed off their colorful floats and costumes on Thursday.

Kids from 15 months old, all the way up to 10 years old took part in the shore town tradition.

Parents and grandparents cheered as their favorite youngsters rolled past them.