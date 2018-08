MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A shooting outside a Millville middle school has left a man dead on Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. near the Lakeside Middle School located at 2 Sharp Street in Millville.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office confirms a man was killed in the shooting.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-381-2046.