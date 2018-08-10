Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans of Willy Wonka will know the significance of the golden ticket, but McDonald’s has modernized the idea with one McGold Card for one lucky person.

In the past, the McGold card served as a rumor where a select few got free McDonald’s for life. However, the myth is a reality as McDonald’s has officially confirmed the existence of such a pass.

Waitresses Learn Sign Language To Wish Little Boy A Happy Birthday

Now, one person will have the chance to be “I’m lovin’ it” for life with two free meals per week for 50 years.

For a chance to win free McDonald’s for life, customers within the U.S. only need to download the McDonald’s app and place an order via “Mobile Order & Pay.” The giveaway is exclusive to customers who use the app’s “Mobile Order & Pay” feature.

McDonald’s Big Mac Turns 50

“To celebrate Mobile Order & Pay, we’re giving one of our mobile customers the chance to win the McGold Card and join a select group of McDonald’s fans, just for using the app,” said Hashim Amin, the head of U.S. digital at McDonald’s.

The contest runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 24 with one possible entry per day.

This marks the first time McDonald’s has ever given away a McGold Card to a member of the public.

More than just free burgers, fries, and nuggets for life, the McGold card also includes a customized 24-carat golden phone case to mark the lucky person’s membership into the history and mystery of McGold Card lore.

In the past, the mayor of St. Louis, Missouri was awarded the first McGold Card at the ceremony introducing the Gateway Arch.

Video Shows Moment Friend Shoves Teen From Bridge 60-Feet Above Water

Since then, a small select number of McGold Cards have been given out to notable figures, ranging from the governor of Michigan to the king of Sweden.

Only one card will be given away after Aug. 24.

For more information on the sweepstakes and how to enter, go to McDonalds.com/MobileMcGoldCard.