PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ex-girlfriend of former Philadelphia Eagle LeSean McCoy has made her first public statement since being assaulted in a home owned by the NFL player.

In an Instagram post, Delicia Cordon said she is physically healing, but still struggling mentally since the attack.

“Just to update those who expressed concern, physically I seem to be healing properly, however mentally is still a battle!” she wrote.

She was assaulted and robbed in a Georgia home owned by McCoy on July 10.

Cordon believes McCoy may have set her up because the pair had a contentious breakup.

McCoy has denied any involvement.