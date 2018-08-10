BREAKING:New Jersey State Police Looking For Inmate Who Escaped From Cumberland County Jail
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMPGA Tour Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:LeSean McCoy, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ex-girlfriend of former Philadelphia Eagle LeSean McCoy has made her first public statement since being assaulted in a home owned by the NFL player.

In an Instagram post, Delicia Cordon said she is physically healing, but still struggling mentally since the attack.

“Just to update those who expressed concern, physically I seem to be healing properly, however mentally is still a battle!” she wrote.

❤️

A post shared by De Cordon (@msdecordon) on

She was assaulted and robbed in a Georgia home owned by McCoy on July 10.

Cordon believes McCoy may have set her up because the pair had a contentious breakup.

McCoy has denied any involvement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s