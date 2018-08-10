BREAKING:New Jersey State Police Looking For Inmate Who Escaped From Cumberland County Jail
By Jessica Dean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Justin Dubost is in the business of hope.

“We believe these people don’t just deserve food. They deserve hope,” said Dubost.

He and his friends use their own money to feed the homeless in the Philadelphia area.

It Gives Them Hope For Another Day: Man Once Homeless Giving Back To Those In Need

Justin Dubost | Credit: CBS3

“It not only fills their stomachs – it fills their hearts, it fills their souls, it gives them hope for another day,” he says.

Group Of Friends Pushing Past Appearances To Feed Homeless

Dubost knows how important that is because he’s been homeless at multiple times in his life.

His tough times now act as fuel, driving him to feed people’s bodies and souls.

“Just because they’re living on the side of a highway or under a bridge, they’re not the trash that they’re sleeping next to,” said Dubost.

This isn’t just a meal, it’s love from strangers, a reminder to all who take it that they matter.

For that we give Justin Dubost Three Cheers.

