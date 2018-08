Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are trying to track down a man who reportedly stole from a church in Strawberry Mansion.

Surveillance video captured the man breaking into the First Church Worship Center on the 2500 block of North 30th Street on July 31, just before midnight.

Police say the suspect checked several rooms and then took off with a red duffel bag.

If you have any information, call police.