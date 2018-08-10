Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the name of the suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in South Philadelphia on Thursday morning. He has been identified as 48-year-old Charles Meadows.

Police say Meadows was riding his bicycle the wrong way in traffic on the 2000 block of McKean Street when two officers attempted to stop and investigate him.

First on @CBSPhilly video of the man in South Philly who died after an alleged exchange of gunfire with police, including officers shooting out their windshield

Police say Meadows ditched his bicycle and fled on foot. One of the officers running closest to Meadows observed the suspect holding an object under his shirt and told him to stop.

According to police, Meadows fell to the ground and dropped a .40 caliber pistol, and the officer ordered him not to touch the firearm. Police say Meadows then grabbed the weapon and fired at the two officers, who then returned fire.

Police say Meadows then ran south on 20th Street while continuing to fire at the officers. The suspect then ran west on Snyder Avenue when he pointed his gun at two other officers in their patrol car.

Police say the officers fired at Meadows through their front windshield. Meadows sustained gunshot wounds to his groin and arm.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Meadows’ gun contained six .40 caliber cartridges and seven casings were collected on 20th Street where he fired his weapon at the first two officers.

Malik Johnson, an eyewitness, says before the final shootout, she saw the man jogging in her direction with a gun in his hand.

“I saw the man with the gun being chased by the cops with the gun,” she said.

Suliemon Gardner says he watched as police took down the man he calls “Speedy.”

“We hang out, we work, we play on the block, we talk to old friends, we go about our business, that’s all we do,” said Gardner, adding that they were “childhood friends.”

No officers were injured in the shooting.