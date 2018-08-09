Filed Under:Local TV, Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Target is hiring 150 workers for its two new small-format stories in Philadelphia and Chester Counties.

There’s a job fair through Saturday at the Bellevue Hotel for positions at the new Broad and Washington Target store in South Philadelphia. The job fair will last from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10 and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Next week, a job fair will be held at the Radnor Hotel to fill jobs in Chester County’s new Devon store. On Thursday, Aug. 16, the job fair will last from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 17, the hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, the job fair hours run form 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

