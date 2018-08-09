  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent study finds daughters do more chores than sons and that could contribute to gender inequality in pay.

According to a New York Times report, the Maryland Population Resource Center analysis looked at children ages 15 to 19. Girls reportedly do about 45 minutes of housework a day and boys do about half an hour.

Another analysis found boys earned twice what girls did for doing chores.

Girls are also more likely to be paid for cleaning, while boys are more likely to be paid for personal hygiene, like brushing their teeth or taking a shower.

