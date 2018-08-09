  • CBS 3On Air

By David Spunt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Multiple sources confirm to Eyewitness News that the Berlin Borough police chief is under investigation.

Chief Mike Miller was not present at Thursday’s council meeting, but council members spent almost 30 minutes in executive session. When they came out of the session they announced a third party would handle the investigation.

Credit: CBS3

Eyewitness News has not been able to independently confirm the scope of the investigation, but can confirm it is taking place.

Eyewitness News did reach out to Miller for comment but we have not heard back.

