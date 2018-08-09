BREAKING:Police: 6 Shot, 2 Dead In North Philly Drive-By Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people have died and four others were injured in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in North Philly.

It happened near North 12th Street and West Huntingdon Street as a crowd of people were standing on the corner.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says a suspect traveling in what they believe to be a van opened fire with a high-powered rifle into a crowd of people.

A man and woman in their 30s died in the shooting. Four other victims– ranging in ages from 27 to 49 years old–were also injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

