PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears Americans are addicted to spending on their credit cards.

A new report says that many of the nation’s citizens are mired in debt.

Credit card balances grew seven-percent during the first three months of this year, according to Experian.

The report compared current credit card debt against the debt held by Americans at the same time last year.

Total balances rose to $764-billion.

Spenders in some states are piling on more debt than others with Florida and Nevada leading the way.

Maine and Vermont experienced the least credit card debt growth.

