PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears Americans are addicted to spending on their credit cards.

A new report says that many of the nation’s citizens are mired in debt.

Credit card balances grew seven-percent during the first three months of this year, according to Experian.

Credit Card Debt Is Highest and Lowest in These States https://t.co/Sm5hQOYtox @Experian_US pic.twitter.com/UKVA4TmXVe — Experian (@Experian) August 8, 2018

The report compared current credit card debt against the debt held by Americans at the same time last year.

Total balances rose to $764-billion.

Spenders in some states are piling on more debt than others with Florida and Nevada leading the way.

Maine and Vermont experienced the least credit card debt growth.