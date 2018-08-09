Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a suspicious incident in Rio Grande.

A teen told officials that he heard footsteps behind him before a man grabbed him by the shirt and neck as he walked along 2nd Street on Wednesday.

The incident happened at approximately 5:55 p.m.

Suspicious Incident in Rio Grande https://t.co/qGdvQfgk5T — MiddleTwpPolice (@MiddleTwpPolice) August 9, 2018

According to the teen, he was able to fight the man off by punching him in the face. The man then entered his car and left.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue or black Honda Civic.

A search of the area and neighboring areas found no traces of the suspect.

The suspect is reported to be a white male, approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall, about 200 pounds, and in his late 40s with a 5 o’clock shadow.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident that could help with the investigation, please contact the Middle Twp. Police Department at (609) 465-8700.