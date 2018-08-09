Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents are on high alert after a man breaks into the home of an elderly woman near Rittenhouse Square.

Police have released a surveillance video of the suspect who can be seen calmly walking down the sidewalk.

He’s wanted for breaking into a 78-year-old woman’s home on the 2300 block of Spruce Street last Wednesday.

Investigators say the woman found the man inside her closet.

He left without taking anything.

Police say the suspect then fled her home out the rear and was last seen toward Cypress Street.

There was no forced entry and officials say that the basement door was left unlocked, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30-40 years of age, 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, with a thin build and light facial hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, dark colored shorts, and black boots.

If you have any information, call the police.